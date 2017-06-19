Heavy flooding closes parts of I-680NB in Youngstown
Due to heavy flooding from Sunday's storms and torrential rain, some entrances and exits on I-680 Northbound in Youngstown are closed. The closures began around midnight with the South Avenue area exit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|3 hr
|ratboy
|5,495
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Jun 15
|Cincy
|25
|Sheridan/Royce family
|May 28
|Dmarino7
|1
|young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06)
|May 27
|Dmarino7
|50
|Sheridan and Docherty Family
|May 21
|Dmarino7
|1
|Backpage girls
|May '17
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May '17
|interested parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC