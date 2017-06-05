Girl on Fire: Erin Gilmour first female to pass YFD exam in 11 years
So when the 29-year-old cross fit coach decided to become a firefighter through the Youngstown Fire Academy, you couldn't put out her flame of determination. "I thought I could do it and I really wanted to do it," said Gilmour, "When they said a female hadn't passed in many years I was like I've got to do that one now."
