Girard will add paving in summer

City gouncil on Monday approved preparing legislation to add the paving Liberty Street from U.S. Route 422 to the city limits to the projects already planned. City council approved American Industrial Service LLC of Youngstown, which is doing the Ohio Department of Transportation paving project on state Route 304, to do the second phase of a two-phase street paving project involving more than 30 streets.

