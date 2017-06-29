Girard will add paving in summer
City gouncil on Monday approved preparing legislation to add the paving Liberty Street from U.S. Route 422 to the city limits to the projects already planned. City council approved American Industrial Service LLC of Youngstown, which is doing the Ohio Department of Transportation paving project on state Route 304, to do the second phase of a two-phase street paving project involving more than 30 streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|13 hr
|sdwayne
|5,496
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Jun 20
|adamloretta
|26
|Sheridan/Royce family
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|1
|young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06)
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|50
|Sheridan and Docherty Family
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|1
|Backpage girls
|May '17
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May '17
|interested parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC