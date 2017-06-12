Girard readies to add to summer paving
The city already is preparing to undertake an extensive paving program this summer with the two-phases project totaling nearly $1 million, and will be adding three more streets to that number. Safety-Service Director Jerry Lambert said at Monday's council meeting that Forsythe Avenue, Brown Court and Krehl Street have been added to the list, bringing the total cost for the second phase from $525,000 to $540,000.
