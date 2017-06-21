George Thompson Sheely, Sr.
George Sheely, 69, beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather was called to his eternal resting place on June 20, 2017 in Buda, Texas. He entered this world on February 1, 1948 in Youngstown, OH, born to William and Theresa Sheely.
