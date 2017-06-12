Early data shows reading improvement ...

Early data shows reading improvement in Youngstown schools

Youngstown City School CEO Krish Mohip is citing preliminary information from the Ohio Department of Education as proof that what is being done in the district is working. "That's a 10 percent reduction of the achievement gap and a 26 percent increase on the scaled score," said Mohip.

