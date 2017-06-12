Domestic dispute turns deadly in Youn...

Domestic dispute turns deadly in Youngstown

16 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Youngstown Police have identified the suspect arrested for chasing down a woman in her car, shooting and ultimately killing her. 46-year-old mother Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart of Boardman was allegedly chased down in her car by boyfriend Dale Williams on Market Street.

