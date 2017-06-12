Developer proposes moving road for industrial park in New Waterford
Deck replacement on the Main Street bridge in New Waterford began with crews of Marucci and Gaffney Excavating from Youngstown removing the main deckwork on Monday. Job Foreman John Sofranco said the bridge, built in 1922, was in poor shape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|housewhite
|5,494
|Sheridan/Royce family
|May 28
|Dmarino7
|1
|young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06)
|May 27
|Dmarino7
|50
|Sheridan and Docherty Family
|May 21
|Dmarino7
|1
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|May 20
|GaryLudt
|24
|Backpage girls
|May 18
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May '17
|interested parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC