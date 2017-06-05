Construction season begins Monday in ...

Construction season begins Monday in Salem

Jennings Avenue will be closed from 10th Street to the bypass beginning Monday for five days for a storm sewer culvert replacement project, kicking off the city's summer construction season. City Service/Safety Director Ken Kenst made the announcement this past week, also announcing that a storm drainage project on Monroe near Southeast Boulevard will begin after the contractor, Foust Construction, finishes up on Jennings.

