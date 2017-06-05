Construction season begins Monday in Salem
Jennings Avenue will be closed from 10th Street to the bypass beginning Monday for five days for a storm sewer culvert replacement project, kicking off the city's summer construction season. City Service/Safety Director Ken Kenst made the announcement this past week, also announcing that a storm drainage project on Monroe near Southeast Boulevard will begin after the contractor, Foust Construction, finishes up on Jennings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|housewhite
|5,494
|Sheridan/Royce family
|May 28
|Dmarino7
|1
|young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06)
|May 27
|Dmarino7
|50
|Sheridan and Docherty Family
|May 21
|Dmarino7
|1
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|May 20
|GaryLudt
|24
|Backpage girls
|May 18
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May '17
|interested parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC