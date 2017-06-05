Columbiana man indicted for promoting prostitution

According to the court's website, Marcus Huffman, 32, Country View Circle, is charged with two counts of compelling prostitution, third-degree felonies, and two counts promoting prostitution, fourth-degree felonies. Huffman was charged in April by Beaver Township police who were investigating a Backpage advertisement posted by a known prostitute who had a warrant for her arrest, according to the initial Beaver Township police report.

