Columbiana man indicted for promoting...

Columbiana man indicted for promoting prostitution

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

According to the court's website, Marcus Huffman, 32, Country View Circle, is charged with two counts of compelling prostitution, third-degree felonies, and two counts promoting prostitution, fourth-degree felonies. Huffman was charged in April by Beaver Township police who were investigating a Backpage advertisement posted by a known prostitute who had a warrant for her arrest, according to the initial Beaver Township police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) 23 hr housewhite 5,494
Sheridan/Royce family May 28 Dmarino7 1
young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06) May 27 Dmarino7 50
Sheridan and Docherty Family May 21 Dmarino7 1
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) May 20 GaryLudt 24
Backpage girls May 18 Dannyboy 1
Principal James Penk May '17 interested parent 1
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,655,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC