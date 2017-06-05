Columbiana and Youngstown men indicted for promoting prostitution

As authorities in Ohio crackdown on prostitution and human trafficking, two Valley men are accused of promoting what some call the world's oldest profession. The Mahoning County Grand Jury handed up separate indictments on Thursday charging Marcus Huffman, 32, of Columbiana, and Nicholas Gibson, 27, of Youngstown with promoting prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

