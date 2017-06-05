Closing arguments next for man accuse...

Closing arguments next for man accused of stabbing woman 81 times

52 min ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The Youngstown man acting as his own attorney against charges of aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping questioned three police officers before resting his case. While Hackett requested that Mahoning County Judge John Durkin throw out the rape and kidnapping charges for lack of evidence, the judge ruled against him.

