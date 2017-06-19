City of Youngstown to unveil new slogan

City of Youngstown to unveil new slogan

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The city of Youngstown teams up with a local university professor to create a new slogan and logo for the city. "We know that's our biggest asset and our whole goal is to empower those folks who live here in Youngstown and the surrounding community to be their best selves," Michael McGiffin said, event and special projects coordinator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Jun 20 adamloretta 26
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Jun 20 ratboy 5,495
Sheridan/Royce family May 28 Dmarino7 1
young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06) May 27 Dmarino7 50
Sheridan and Docherty Family May '17 Dmarino7 1
Backpage girls May '17 Dannyboy 1
Principal James Penk May '17 interested parent 1
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,255 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC