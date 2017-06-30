Change could shed light on savings fo...

Change could shed light on savings for Lisbon

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

The village could save more than $2,000 a month by switching over to energy-efficient lighting, according to a representative for Hercules LED. Village council gave the Boardman company permission last month to perform an energy audit of the lighting in all village buildings after representatives said they have saved other municipalities 62 percent on their electric bill, with the most recent participant being East Palestine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Thu sdwayne 5,496
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Jun 20 adamloretta 26
Sheridan/Royce family May '17 Dmarino7 1
young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06) May '17 Dmarino7 50
Sheridan and Docherty Family May '17 Dmarino7 1
Backpage girls May '17 Dannyboy 1
Principal James Penk May '17 interested parent 1
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Mahoning County was issued at June 30 at 5:33PM EDT

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,056 • Total comments across all topics: 282,140,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC