Chaldean Catholic bishop calls ICE raid, arrests a painfula for community
When U.S. immigration agents rounded up and arrested Chaldean Christians in southeast Michigan June 11, it was "a very strange and painful day for our community in America," said the head of the Chaldean Catholic Eparchy of St. Thomas the Apostle, based in Southfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe Catholic Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|8 hr
|Cincy
|25
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|housewhite
|5,494
|Sheridan/Royce family
|May 28
|Dmarino7
|1
|young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06)
|May 27
|Dmarino7
|50
|Sheridan and Docherty Family
|May 21
|Dmarino7
|1
|Backpage girls
|May 18
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May '17
|interested parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC