Campbell Public Library temporarily closed after roof problems

The Campbell Public Library on Sanderson Avenue is temporarily closed until further notice because of several issues involving its roof. Trustees from the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County met in special session Monday and approved funding for a partnership with Campbell City Schools for a library space.

