Campbell Public Library temporarily closed after roof problems
The Campbell Public Library on Sanderson Avenue is temporarily closed until further notice because of several issues involving its roof. Trustees from the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County met in special session Monday and approved funding for a partnership with Campbell City Schools for a library space.
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|adamloretta
|26
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|14 hr
|ratboy
|5,495
|Sheridan/Royce family
|May 28
|Dmarino7
|1
|young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06)
|May 27
|Dmarino7
|50
|Sheridan and Docherty Family
|May 21
|Dmarino7
|1
|Backpage girls
|May '17
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May '17
|interested parent
|1
