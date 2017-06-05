Bites and Bits of History set
STUDY OF JEWSa SIN YOUNGSTOWN'S HISTORY: The Mahoning Valley Historical Society's Bites and Bits of History program will be held noon Thursday at the Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St., Youngstown. Tom Welsh, local author and historian, will present "A History of Jewish Youngstown and the Steel Valley," which he said will trace the history of one of Ohio's oldest Jewish communities from its beginnings into the new millennium.
