Bites and Bits of History set

Bites and Bits of History set

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

STUDY OF JEWSa SIN YOUNGSTOWN'S HISTORY: The Mahoning Valley Historical Society's Bites and Bits of History program will be held noon Thursday at the Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St., Youngstown. Tom Welsh, local author and historian, will present "A History of Jewish Youngstown and the Steel Valley," which he said will trace the history of one of Ohio's oldest Jewish communities from its beginnings into the new millennium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Jun 9 housewhite 5,494
Sheridan/Royce family May 28 Dmarino7 1
young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06) May 27 Dmarino7 50
Sheridan and Docherty Family May 21 Dmarino7 1
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) May 20 GaryLudt 24
Backpage girls May 18 Dannyboy 1
Principal James Penk May '17 interested parent 1
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,131 • Total comments across all topics: 281,702,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC