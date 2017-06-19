A Youngstown man going to prison for selling drugs that caused deadly overdose

A 23-year-old man formerly indicted on federal charges for selling the heroin that allegedly caused a deadly overdose has been sentenced. Shayne Mascarella is sentenced to 20 years behind bars on a conviction of distributing a Schedule 1 substance that resulted in death.A judge has also ordered that Mascarella spends five years on supervised release.

