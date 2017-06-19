A Youngstown man going to prison for selling drugs that caused deadly overdose
A 23-year-old man formerly indicted on federal charges for selling the heroin that allegedly caused a deadly overdose has been sentenced. Shayne Mascarella is sentenced to 20 years behind bars on a conviction of distributing a Schedule 1 substance that resulted in death.A judge has also ordered that Mascarella spends five years on supervised release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Tue
|adamloretta
|26
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Tue
|ratboy
|5,495
|Sheridan/Royce family
|May 28
|Dmarino7
|1
|young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06)
|May 27
|Dmarino7
|50
|Sheridan and Docherty Family
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|1
|Backpage girls
|May '17
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May '17
|interested parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC