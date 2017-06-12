3 friars asking judge to dismiss pred...

3 friars asking judge to dismiss predator oversight charges

21 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Three Franciscan friars are asking a judge to dismiss criminal charges that they didn't properly supervise a suspected sexual predator accused of molesting more than 100 children, most at a Pennsylvania high school. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday on the defense motions filed by attorneys for Giles Schinelli, Robert D'Aversa and Anthony Criscitelli.

