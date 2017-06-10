$10,000,000 bond set for Youngstown murder suspects

A judge has set bond at $10 million each for two people charged in connection with the shooting death of a woman whose body was found on Youngstown's West Side last week. The two were arrested over the weekend after police found the body of 24-year-old Rae'venne Faircloth-Thomas inside an SUV parked on Oneta Avenue on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.