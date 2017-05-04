Youngstown search warrant results in drug arrests
A search warrant results in two arrests and the seizure of drug evidence at a home in the 400 block of East Myrtle Avenue in Youngstown. Police say the search turned up suspected crack cocaine, along with Oxycodone, Oxycotin, Fentanyl, plus other pills and drug paraphernalia including a digital scale that was found in a dog house in the back yard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal James Penk
|Thu
|interested parent
|1
|Looking for lost love
|Mar '17
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC