Youngstown parents say son afraid of ...

Youngstown parents say son afraid of school since alleged dragging incident

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A Youngstown couple claims that their four-year-old son had complained about his pre-school teacher even before a picture was taken that showed that teacher allegedly dragging their child by the arm down the hallway of Wilson School. Stevelyn Jackson and Lawrence Brooks Jr. spoke exclusively with 21 News on Tuesday about the photo, which resulted in Alta Head Start teacher Jenn Lohr losing her job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Principal James Penk May 4 interested parent 1
Looking for lost love Mar '17 Dr Gerald Demal 2
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Mar '17 Tdt3607 23
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar '17 shubert 5,493
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Mar '17 Ryan Ware 10
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Mar '17 dJazz 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar '17 Proud daughter 13
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC