Youngstown parents say son afraid of school since alleged dragging incident
A Youngstown couple claims that their four-year-old son had complained about his pre-school teacher even before a picture was taken that showed that teacher allegedly dragging their child by the arm down the hallway of Wilson School. Stevelyn Jackson and Lawrence Brooks Jr. spoke exclusively with 21 News on Tuesday about the photo, which resulted in Alta Head Start teacher Jenn Lohr losing her job.
