Youngstown natives compete in NBC's American Ninja Warrior
An NBC hit show brought their ultimate jungle gym to Cleveland Monday night, as two Youngstown natives used years of training to see if they have what it takes to be the next American Ninja Warrior. "I'm just gonna go ahead remember to breath take each obstacle as it comes and fall back on your training," Nicolinni's Chef Pat Lavanty.
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal James Penk
|May 4
|interested parent
|1
|Looking for lost love
|Mar '17
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
