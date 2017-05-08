Youngstown natives compete in American Ninja Warrior
An NBC hit show brought their ultimate jungle gym to Cleveland Monday night, as two Youngstown natives brought years of training to see if they have what it takes to be the next American Ninja Warrior. Pat Lavanty and Paul Theodore met for the first time a few hours before the American Ninja Warrior competition.
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal James Penk
|May 4
|interested parent
|1
|Looking for lost love
|Mar '17
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
