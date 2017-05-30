Youngstown couple indicted for cocaine death of 9-year-old

The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up six count indictment against 39-year-old Raenell Allen and 38-year old Kevin Gamble, charging them with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and endangering children. According to the Mahoning County Coroner's Office, Marcus Lee Jr., died of acute cocaine toxicity the day after Christmas.

