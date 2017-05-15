Youngstown clinic targets spread of r...

Youngstown clinic targets spread of rabies

A clinic organized by the Youngstown City Health District over the weekend targeted the potentially deadly rabies virus from spreading from the wild to pets and humans. Dr. Lisa Kurtz with East Park Veterinary Clinic in Columbiana County has been volunteering her time for over a decade to vaccinate dogs and cats so the pets can develop an immunity from rabies Transmission can occur when saliva containing the rabies virus is introduced into an opening in the skin, usually from a bite of a rabid animal.

