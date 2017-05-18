What's behind feud between Krish Mohi...

What's behind feud between Krish Mohip and Youngstown Teachers Union

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

What's been simmering for several months between Youngstown schools CEO Krish Mohip and the Youngstown teachers union, boiled over this week. In a charge of unfair labor practice, the union is accusing Mohip of using an offer of a 5 percent teachers raise to accelerate his powers provided under House Bill 70. Powers that could completely reshape the Youngstown City School District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheridan and Docherty Family 7 hr Dmarino7 1
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Sat GaryLudt 24
Backpage girls May 18 Dannyboy 1
Principal James Penk May 4 interested parent 1
Looking for lost love Mar '17 Dr Gerald Demal 2
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar '17 shubert 5,493
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Mar '17 Ryan Ware 10
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC