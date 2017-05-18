What's behind feud between Krish Mohip and Youngstown Teachers Union

What's been simmering for several months between Youngstown schools CEO Krish Mohip and the Youngstown teachers union, boiled over this week. In a charge of unfair labor practice, the union is accusing Mohip of using an offer of a 5 percent teachers raise to accelerate his powers provided under House Bill 70. Powers that could completely reshape the Youngstown City School District.

