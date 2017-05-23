WFMJ awarded 7 honors from the Associ...

WFMJ awarded 7 honors from the Associated Press

The 21 News team is proud to announce it has been honored for continued dedication to bringing investigative, inspiring, and informative local news to the Youngstown area. WFMJ was awarded two first place awards and five second place awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors; the most of any broadcast station in the Valley.

