Union rejects CEO Mohip's offer to reopen Youngstown teacher's contract

The president of the union representing teachers in the Youngstown City Schools says a proposal from school CEO Krish Mohip would be what he describes as "a dangerous sacrifice" for the union's 518 members. According to an email from Youngstown Education President Larry Ellis, Mohip has offered the union a pay raise if members would, in Ellis' words, "put on his chopping block all of the other contractual provisions."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.