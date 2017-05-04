Teacher fired after shocking photo shows her dragging student The...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - A picture of a teacher in Ohio dragging a child down a school hallway has resulted in that teacher losing her job. "We've been interviewing people and investigating and trying to find out what happened and that ... it's still in its infancy," Youngstown City School District spokeswoman Denise Dick told WKBN .
