Storytellers confront the occupation of the West Bank

Writer Michael Chabon and other authors on a morally untenable silence, which spurred new book, "Kingdom of Olives and Ash" It's been three months since Israel's Knesset passed a law retroactively legalizing thousands of Jewish settlements on privately owned Palestinian land, a quarter-century since Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat shook hands over a peace deal on the White House lawn, and 50 years since Israeli tanks first rolled into East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The long arc of the moral universe may bend toward justice, as Martin Luther King memorably proclaimed, but the arc of the occupation seems not to bend at all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.