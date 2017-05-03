Seven arrested in connection with Youngstown drug trafficking
The FBI, Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, Youngstown Police Department, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire Arms and Explosives searched three residencies, one of which was a home on Springdale Avenue on Youngstown's East Side.
