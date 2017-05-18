Research finds interracial marriage uncommon in Youngstown area

Interracial marriage is a relative rarity in the Youngstown-Warren area according to analysis of U.S. Census Bureau Data conducted by the Pew Research Center. An analysis of data from 2011 to 2015, among people who were married in the 12 months prior to being surveyed, determined that 4% of Valley newlyweds are married to someone of a different race or ethnicity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.