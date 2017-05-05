Rep. Tim Ryan: AHCA a 'Direct Assault...

Rep. Tim Ryan: AHCA a 'Direct Assault on Working Class People'

Read more: News Max

The American Health Care Act marks a "direct assault on working class people" and shows Republicans "lack the basic understanding of what insurance is," Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan said Friday. "It's a basic betrayal of what Donald Trump told people in Ohio when he was campaigning," Ryan told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program.

