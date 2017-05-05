Rep. Tim Ryan: AHCA a 'Direct Assault on Working Class People'
The American Health Care Act marks a "direct assault on working class people" and shows Republicans "lack the basic understanding of what insurance is," Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan said Friday. "It's a basic betrayal of what Donald Trump told people in Ohio when he was campaigning," Ryan told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal James Penk
|Thu
|interested parent
|1
|Looking for lost love
|Mar '17
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC