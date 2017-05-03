Primary 2017: Mahoning County candidates and issues
There are no Republican mayoral candidates on the ballot, but two independents have stepped forward to challenge the winner in the fall. Voters in Youngstown are also choosing between Magistrate Anthony Sertick and Juvenile Court Judge Carla Baldwin for Youngstown Municipal court.
