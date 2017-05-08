Preschool teacher fired for dragging ...

Preschool teacher fired for dragging a child down a hallway

I'll bet this Youngstown, Ohio teacher didn't expect her colleague to snap a photo as she dragged a little kid down the hallway. She was fired and is probably very sorry.

