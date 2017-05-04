Police take alleged threats from Pola...

Police take alleged threats from Poland woman seriously

Police are not ignoring alleged threats made by a woman who once served prison time for helping hide the body of a fifteen-year-old Youngstown boy after he was murdered. According to police report, a police officer heard Jennifer Snyder, 44, of Poland Township say "If Detective Wilson is not around in a couple of weeks, it is because I hired two to take care of him!" The report alleges that Snyder was referring to Poland Township Detective Greg Wilson, who was present when the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force Conducted a search of her Clingan Road duplex in April.

