Police say Boardman man kept removing pants during questioning
Youngstown police have charged a Boardman man who police say kept taking off his pants as they were questioning him. Stephen Zuercher, 28, was charged with disorderly conduct Thursday morning after officers say they found him fighting with a man later identified as his uncle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal James Penk
|22 hr
|interested parent
|1
|Looking for lost love
|Mar '17
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC