Parents of child who was dragged speak out: - We knew something was going on'
An equipment water leak has stalled a spacewalk by two U.S. astronauts at the International Space Station on Friday. Four Dayton relievers combined to allow just one run over six innings as the Dragons defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits 5-3 on Thursday YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Parents of the 4-year-old student pictured being dragged by a preschool teacher down the hallway of Wilson School in Youngstown are speaking out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal James Penk
|May 4
|interested parent
|1
|Looking for lost love
|Mar '17
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC