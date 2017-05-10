Municipal

In Columbiana County Municipal Court, Matthew L. Scott, 21, Beard Road, East Palestine, was credited with 51 days served while sentenced to an additional 49 days in jail, required 20 hours community service and fined $150 for three counts of domestic violence, two counts of assault and one count of resisting arrest. Scott pinned and choked his girlfriend Kalsey Host against the wall; struck his mother Angela Lenart, his sister Chyanne Scott, Chyanne's boyfriend Brian Mease and also pinned a family friend, Heidi Vantassel behind a door after kicking it open all on March 19. He then reportedly failed to cooperate with deputies placing him under arrest.

