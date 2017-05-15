Medical marijuana cultivation companies visit Youngstown
More than 6 months have passed since Medical marijuana became legal in Ohio, and now advocates are making an effort to bring it here to the valley. Five different marijuana cultivation companies want to build a growing facility in the city of Youngstown.
