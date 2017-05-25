Lisbon reports
Police were called to the BP station at 10:07 p.m. last Wednesday for a man who smelled of alcohol and needed a tow truck. Police spoke with Warren G. Pritchard of Youngstown, who said he struck something on the state Route 11 on ramp.
