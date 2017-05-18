Lawsuit filed against carrier that ca...

Lawsuit filed against carrier that canceled Youngstown-Chicago flights

Yesterday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Do you remember the airline that provided daily round-trip service between Youngstown and Chicago for a couple of months last summer before being grounded? The Western Reserve Port Authority remembers Great Lakes Jet Express, and is in fact suing their parent company for breach of contract. The port authority filed a lawsuit in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court also alleging negligent misrepresentation and fraud on the part of Aerodynamics Inc. Acting as the sponsor for the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, the port authority says in the suit that as soon as flights began on July 1 of last year, passengers experienced problems transferring luggage to connecting flights in Chicago.

Youngstown, OH

