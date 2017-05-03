Laura Scotford '86 Named Westminster College Alumni Entrepreneur of the Year
Laura Scotford '86 was named Westminster Alumni Entrepreneur of the Year during the School of Business annual entrepreneurial banquet on April 10, 2017 . Scotford won the award for her outstanding success as an entrepreneur.
