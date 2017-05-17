Former U.S. Commerce Official Named H...

Former U.S. Commerce Official Named Hartford Foundation President

The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving has named a former commerce official in the Obama administration as its new president. Jay Williams, former U.S. assistant secretary of Commerce for Economic Development, will take over as head of the regional charitable organization July 17. Williams was mayor of Youngstown, Ohio for five years before taking his first position in the White House as deputy director Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

