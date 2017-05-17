Former U.S. Commerce Official Named Hartford Foundation President
The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving has named a former commerce official in the Obama administration as its new president. Jay Williams, former U.S. assistant secretary of Commerce for Economic Development, will take over as head of the regional charitable organization July 17. Williams was mayor of Youngstown, Ohio for five years before taking his first position in the White House as deputy director Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal James Penk
|May 4
|interested parent
|1
|Looking for lost love
|Mar '17
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC