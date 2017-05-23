Employee suspected of burglarizing Canfield car dealership
A car dealer in Canfield thought all was well with his West Main Street business when he stopped by his office the evening of May 15, but when he returned in the morning, he found the glass shattered on his office door, reports say. The owner of NEEDATT Auto & Powersports told police he found his desk cabinet open and an envelope containing $2,300 in cash missing.
