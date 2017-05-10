Economic impact of medical marijuana grow operations could be revealed Monday
Companies that want to cash in on growing medical marijuana in the valley are vying for approval to begin operations in the city of Youngstown. Youngstown Ward 4 City Councilman Mike Ray joined WFMJ Weekend Today on Saturday to explain what he and his fellow council members expect to hear when they gather to listen to proposal pitches from five companies on Monday.
