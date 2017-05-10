Economic impact of medical marijuana ...

Economic impact of medical marijuana grow operations could be revealed Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Companies that want to cash in on growing medical marijuana in the valley are vying for approval to begin operations in the city of Youngstown. Youngstown Ward 4 City Councilman Mike Ray joined WFMJ Weekend Today on Saturday to explain what he and his fellow council members expect to hear when they gather to listen to proposal pitches from five companies on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Principal James Penk May 4 interested parent 1
Looking for lost love Mar '17 Dr Gerald Demal 2
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Mar '17 Tdt3607 23
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar '17 shubert 5,493
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Mar '17 Ryan Ware 10
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Mar '17 dJazz 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar '17 Proud daughter 13
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC