Eastern Gateway Community College closing in Warren

23 hrs ago

College President Dr. Jimmie Bruce told 21 News on Thursday that the building on Main Ave. and South Street will shut down after final examinations are completed next week. He says that with only 91 students currently attending classes, mostly seeking associate degrees in education, enrollment has not taken off the way the college had hoped.

Youngstown, OH

