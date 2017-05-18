County man pleads guilty to drug charges

A Columbiana man accused of riding around town with drugs in a vehicle last fall pleaded guilty to numerous drug-related charges on Wednesday in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. Michael T. Rochford, 31, South Avenue, pleaded to tampering with evidence, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of a dangerous drug and two counts of possession of drugs.

