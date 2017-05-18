County man pleads guilty to drug charges
A Columbiana man accused of riding around town with drugs in a vehicle last fall pleaded guilty to numerous drug-related charges on Wednesday in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. Michael T. Rochford, 31, South Avenue, pleaded to tampering with evidence, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of a dangerous drug and two counts of possession of drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backpage girls
|22 hr
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May 4
|interested parent
|1
|Looking for lost love
|Mar '17
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC