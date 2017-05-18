Councilman Blaine Griffin brings pass...

Councilman Blaine Griffin brings passion to Cleveland's east side

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WOIO

All in one day: 6th Ward Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell's resigned, chose Blaine Griffin as her successor, he was unanimously recommended by Cleveland City Council to fill her seat and as sworn in as the new representative. As the former executive director of the Community Relations Board Griffin has focused on developing and building relationships and friendships between the city of Cleveland, police, business owners and residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) 2 hr GaryLudt 24
Backpage girls Thu Dannyboy 1
Principal James Penk May 4 interested parent 1
Looking for lost love Mar '17 Dr Gerald Demal 2
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar '17 shubert 5,493
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Mar '17 Ryan Ware 10
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Mar '17 dJazz 1
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,658 • Total comments across all topics: 281,147,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC